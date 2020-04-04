🔥Rick and Morty season 4: Release date on Hulu and HBO Max🔥

Rick and Morty go on even more crazy adventures in all new episodes of Rick and Morty start Sunday, November 10th at 11: 30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Rick and Morty season 4 is coming to Hulu soon!Rick and Morty season 4 premiered on Netflix on Nov. 10, 2019. The first half the season ran through December before taking its midseason break.The Rick and Morty season 4 midseason premiere date has been revealed. The show will return on May 3, 2020, with an all-new episode. It will air, presumably, every Sunday for five episodes total.Below, we shared the expected season 4 release date along with some news about another streaming service picking up the show!Rick and Morty season 4 release date on HuluUnfortunately, the season will not be added to Hulu directly after the season 4 finale. Instead, the Rick and Morty season 4 release date on Hulu will not be for a few months.Usually, there is a gap of about seven or eight months from the date of the season finale until the season is added to Hulu. For example, the season 3 finale aired on Oct. 1, 2017, and it was added to Hulu on June 23, 2018.Luckily, that probably won’t be the case for Rick and Morty season 4! According to a report from Variety, the new season of the series will be added to Hulu about five months following the season finale.The season 4 finale should air sometime around May 31, 2020. If that’s that case, Rick and Morty season 4 will likely be added to Hulu in October 2020.That’s the best we can do to predict the release date for now. We’ll let you know the exact release date for Rick and Morty season 4 on Hulu when we find out.Rick and Morty is heading to HBO MaxHulu won’t be the only place you can stream Rick and Morty. Soon, Rick and Morty will be available to stream on HBO Max.We don’t know the exact date Rick and Morty will be added to HBO Max, but the streaming service is scheduled to launch sometime in May 2020. Regardless of when HBO Max arrives, the first three seasons of the series should be available to stream immediately.There was a worry among some that Rick and Morty was moving exclusively to HBO Max and leaving Hulu. According to the Variety report, that will not be the case, and it’s expected that Rick and Morty season 4 will be added to HBO Max around the same time it’s added to Hulu: October 2020.We’ll be sure to let you know when the streaming service is available.Rick and Morty is back with new episodes starting on Sunday, May 3! You can watch the first three seasons of the series on Hulu right now.