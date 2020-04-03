‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 release date is out on Twitter: check out what Adult Swim had to say about the return of episode 6.

You favorite cartoon series, Rick and Morty season 4 will be back soon to continue with it’s sixth episode. And the fans will be really happy to know that the US network Adult Swim permitted the show a 70-episode order in 2018. Thus, the show has stored a lot more entertaining episodes for its lovers.

First half of the fourth season of the show came up on the screens last year only. Fans seemed so interested for the show that the makers are trying to finish the production as soon as possible. And there a surprise for you in this article. 

You heard it here third. #RickandMorty returns May 3 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/KvbqK9eKDI

— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 1, 2020

Adult Swim has announced that further episodes of season 4 are gonna hit the screens soon. Well, no doubt the British fans will get to watch it before the Americans. Thus, it will release first release in America. The British fans lag behind by a couple of weeks. 

Adult Swim has made the announcement that Rick and Morty will return for its fourth season on Sunday, May 3 at 11.30pm Eastern Standard Time. The series will continue with its sixth episode of fourth season. 

The episodes will get telecasted only on weekly basis. Moreover, Adult Swim has also shared a small trailer for the show’s upcoming episodes. But before these things happen, the fans felt really engared. Before this, the show’s official account also released a video but it didn’t reveal any release date. 

Other than Adult Swim, Spencer Grammer , the voice star also talked a bit about the delay. And Justin Roiland also revealed about the same news on his Twitter account. So finally the show is returning and the fans do not need to wait much for it. Stay tuned for any further information regarding the series. 

