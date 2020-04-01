rick-and-morty-season-4:-latest-updates-on-plots,-release-dates-and-other-insights!-know-more!

The adult animated science fiction sitcom, Rick and Morty, created by Rick Roiland, is back for a new season. The first five episodes of the season have already aired, starting November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019.

The series follows the misadventures of cynical crazy scientist Rick Sanchez and his nice but irritable grandson Morty Smith, who split their time and spend it between domestic life and inter-dimensional adventures.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Release Date

Though the release dates are yet to be announced, the official Ricky and Morty account has been active and very frequent with its posts in social media.

You can trust us. @adultswim #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/HaPXN7mJyO

— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 16, 2019

They have also been reassuring the fans and creating awareness about the coronavirus as well:

Rick and Morty Season 4 Plot

The creator Roiland got the idea from an animated short parody film, Back to the future, written and directed by Robert Zemeckis in 1985. The series since it first aired on December 2, 2013, it has received a lot of appreciation from the critics for its originality, creativity, and humor.

Battlestar Ricklactica, the 5th episode of Ricky and Morty, we saw the misadventure they had with snake astronauts in the snake planet, and it ends with Rick punching Morty in his eye. The resources have confirmed that the voices have been recorded for all the other five episodes, which are yet to be released.

So we can expect it not to end anytime sooner. Instead, fans can rest assured the episode might get released in April.

Like Ricky and Morty tweets say-

“Everything will be fine in the end, Morty. And if it isn’t, it’s not the ned yet.”

Here’s a Super Bowl Pringles ad commercial where Ricky and Morty feature in:

The flavor stack takeover has begun. This is not an ad. [ad] @Pringles pic.twitter.com/NiehUUhHKN

— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 28, 2020

The new commercial feels more like an episode, and it ended with a cliffhanger. In the commercial, Rick realizes that he and Summer were taken and put in a Pringles commercial as warned previously, and they might not be able to get out. At present, they’re being attacked by Pringle robots, which are dressed to look like Morty. The ad ends with Rick screaming as the Morty robots attack him.

So will this be extended into an episode or dropped right there?

Fans would have to wait ‘patiently’ until the new episodes get aired!