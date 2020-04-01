‘rick-and-morty’-season-4-is-back-in-town-with-a-return-date-and-lightsaber-filled-trailer

More Rick and Morty? You son of a bitch, I’m in.

After a two-year wait, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s animated series returned last year… for five episodes. Five very good episodes involving personal toilets and dragons voiced by Davos from Game of Thrones and space snakes, but five episodes was not enough. Thankfully, Adult Swim announced on Tuesday night (mere hours before April Fools’ Day, a day that holds significance for Rick and Morty fans) that the rest of the season will premiere beginning May 5. Dubbed “The Other Five,” the season 4b trailer is set to Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town” and shows glimpses of what’s to come: lightsaber battles, vats of acid, anime influences, and the family ignoring Jerry’s dreams.

The more things change…

Adult Swim hasn’t released the official episode descriptions yet, but according to IMDb, episode six involves Rick and Morty, a.k.a. the boys, finding “a magic squirrel and [traveling] to space where they do some over the clothes stuff,” episode seven has Morty meeting “a new kid called Jack who’s in love with an alien called Tom,” while Rick “tries to save him when it turns out the alien isn’t who he thinks,” and in episode eight, “Summer takes up knitting, and when her scarf gets caught in the garage door, it triggers a series of events leading up to the total destruction of the multiverse.” The final two episodes are a mystery. We’ll find out soon enough, starting May 3.