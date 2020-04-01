rick-and-morty-season-4.-how-long-do-we-have-to-wait-for-part-2?

The popular American show, Rick and Morty is arriving with Part-2 of Season 4. Part-1 consisting of five episodes was already broadcasted and remaining episodes will be released soon. The response received by the audience was spectacular. Scroll down to know about the release date, cast, and awaited plot.

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction show produced by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. They crafted this science fiction for Adult Swim, a programming block of Cartoon Network. The show got its origination from the parody film Back to Future. After season 4 there will be an additional 70 episodes to come up in a form of various seasons.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the remaining episodes of season 4 may be extended to late 2020. Before it was expected that part two of season 4 will show up in April 2020, But an outbreak may push back the launch date in the last of 2020. The five episodes of Season 4 were released between November 10 and December 15 in 2019. So for remaining episodes, we cannot confirm but it may release on April 1 to surprise the fans on April fool day.

The cast of Season 4:

As before, Justin Roiland lends a voice to Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. We will watch Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith. There are many guest characters too.

The plot of Rick and Morty Part 2 of S4:

Season 4 showed us many things between grandfather Rick and grandson Morty. They were occupied in their own experiments. Rick made Jerry lighter than air so that he may not hurt while putting Christmas star. Rick and Morty met the future selves who remind them that they need to help the past selves and close the time of the loop. This is the story of episode 5 of Season 4. In Episode 6 we can see how They help selves and it will be also interesting to know, how they solve Snake situations.