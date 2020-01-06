rick-and-morty:-pickle-rick-pringles-are-coming-for-the-super-bowl

What can bring life to a dull super bowl game for Rick and Morty fans? It’s Pickle Rick Pringles, Morty!

Like the ultimate genius he is, Rick Sanchez has taken his “pickle” game to the next level and become Pickle Rick Pringles. A “Pringle Rick”, one might say! If you are a Rick and Morty fan like me, you need to grab yourself a can of these Pringles!

No, seriously, the official Twitter account of Pringles has announced that they’ve teamed up with Adult Swim to launch Pickle-Rick flavored Pringles.

Check out the tweet below announcing the Rick and Morty-themed Pringles!

This latest creation from Pringles will take off on Feb. 2, which also happens to be the starting date of Super Bowl 2020, meaning there is going to be a commercial for the chips, as well. The post shared by Pringles also makes a reference to Dimension 54.

According to Laughing Squid, the amazingly detailed can of Pickle Rick Pringles will be made available in the US right after the commercial airs for the same. The ad will be about 30 seconds long. As far as the taste is concerned, Pringles is going to “test the limits” with this one, according to the report.

And, even though the Pickle Rick can seem to have “Special Edition” written on it, it will last longer than Super Bowl. Jill King, senior VP, marketing, of Adult Swim has revealed in a statement that the partnership between these two brands is one year long! Prepare to stack them up while you can!

In case you can’t remember, Pickle Rick was featured in Rick and Morty‘s third season, third episode. In the same, Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid going to therapy with the rest of his family but the day turns out to be way weirder and honestly, disgusting, as a pickle for Rick than he had imagined.

Will you try Pickle Rick flavored Pringles? We will surely give it a try when they are out. In the meantime, catch up with Rick and Morty season 4 on Adult Swim.

P.S., more new episodes are coming soon! Keep an eye here for updates.