Rick and Morty discharges mystery as fans anticipate new scenes

Does this mean the show is going to be back on our screens soon?

Since the time Rick and Morty circulated its latest scene in December 2019, fans have been pausing (kind of persistently) for another fix of their preferred foolish enlivened show.

What’s more, despite the fact that there’s still no word on when precisely the following scene will air on Adult Swim, the show’s legitimate Twitter account has sparked our interest a little with a fresh out of the plastic new mystery cut.

ADULT SWIM

The 15-second clasp, titled ‘Rick’s down’, sees a line of anxious-looking Morty’s being held at gunpoint by outsiders before one is pushed off a bluff and sent on an exceptionally quick arrangement of bizarre undertakings.

The words ‘Game Over’ at that point shows up and the view zooms out to uncover the game being played.

Numerous fans responded to the discharge by addressing when the remainder of season four will be disclosed – and thinking about that as a fifth run is additionally in transit, they’ll be seeking after answers truly soon.

There was a multi-year hole between seasons three and four, so fans are becoming acclimated to pausing.

Be that as it may, when season four was restored, makers Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said that they were attempting to get new scenes out more rapidly, saying: “It’s sheltered to state unafraid of being off-base that the hole between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it’s long that it’s absurd.

“We’re composing season five while completing season four just to compel ourselves to specialize in a selected timetable.”

You could well take that toe to imply that season five ought to be with us this year – implying that the remainder of season four can’t be too far away at this point.

Rick and Morty pretense on Adult Swim in the US and show in the UK on E4 and All 4.