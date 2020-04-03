🔥Richmond Rugby chairman praises 'fantastic achievement' after Championship promotion confirmed🔥

Richmond Rugby chairman John Heaton has acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding the club’s swift return to the Championship, but commended players and staff on an impressive achievement.

Mike Panaho’s side were seven points clear of nearest challengers Rosslyn Park at the summit of National League 1 with just five matches left to play last month when rugby union in England was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The RFU subsequently announced that the 2019-20 campaign was over for all domestic leagues below the Premiership, with the final standings determined by a “best playing record formula” to maintain promotions and relegations.

Newcastle Falcons’ promotion back to the top-flight – where they will replace Saracens, demoted following salary cap breaches – was officially ratified on Thursday, with Yorkshire Carnegie suffering relegation.

The RFU then confirmed all the final league tables on Friday, with Richmond – whose former player and president David Buchanan passed away this week after contracting coronavirus – accepting promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking following a “detailed consultation with the playing group, coaches and board”.

“To be promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking is a fantastic achievement for our club and wonderful recognition for our playing group, coaches and support staff who have worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said chairman Heaton.

“We are obviously disappointed that we didn’t get to finish our season in the right way, but these are extremely unique circumstances for us all, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We urge our community to stay safe and follow the latest government advice.”

At the other end of National League 1, Rotherham Titans were relegated alongside Canterbury and Hull Ionians, whose respective demotions had already been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Caldy RFC, Taunton Titans and Tonbridge Juddians were all promoted from level four of the English rugby union pyramid.