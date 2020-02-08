richarlison-stars-as-everton-roar-back-to-beat-crystal-palace-as-premier-league-winter-break-begins

Richarlison’s stunning solo goal downed Crystal Palace and sent Everton into seventh as the Premier League weekend began.

Everton took the lead after a quiet opening 15 minutes where the best chance fell to the visitors as Patrick Van Aanholt’s deflected shot hit a post.

Bernard tapped the ball home from Theo Walcott’s right-wing cross after 18 minutes to put the hosts ahead.

Just moments after Walcott had provided the assist – continuing his own personal momentum from last week – the winger went down injured with what appeared to be a knee injury. He was replaced shortly after by Sidibe after going down again.

Zaha, who has been anonymous so far at Goodison, switched flanks to come down the right as Palace barely got the ball to him in the opening 35 minutes.

But Roy Hodgson’s side failed to bring a change of fortune as they trailed by Bernard’s opener at the break.

Palace struck back five minutes after the break as Christian Benteke slotted the ball under a beaten Jordan Pickford – who spilled the tame shot as he went down – at the near post to level matters.

But the Toffees regained their lead just before the hour mark as Richarlison went on a run from the halfway line and fired the ball into the far corner from just inside the 18-yard box to make it 2-1.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-08T14:23:01.273Z

FULL-TIME | Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace |

2020-02-08T14:21:09.206Z

90 1 mins: What a miss! Calvert-Lewin should have another as Guiata beats Richarlison’s strike out to him but he volleys high and wide.

2020-02-08T14:19:35.053Z

90 mins: Three minutes to be added…

GOAL!

2020-02-08T14:17:18.540Z

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace | Dominic Calvert-Lewin 88’Job done! Richarlison gets away from Cahill and aims a brilliant header off the bar but Calvert-Lewin is on hand to touch home.

2020-02-08T14:15:08.743Z

86 mins: Gylfi Sigurdsson makes way for Mason Holgate as Carlo Ancelotti looks to see this out.

2020-02-08T14:13:17.820Z

84 mins: Christian Benteke is getting into the right areas, but another chance comes and goes. It’s a tricky one, in fairness, on the swivel and he can only drag wide.

SUBS

2020-02-08T14:08:15.786Z

79 mins: Joel Ward is the man to make way, so an attacking change of sorts.

2020-02-08T14:05:11.390Z

76 mins: No sign of Andros Townsend yet, by the way. Not sure we’re going to see him at all because Kouyate is being readied.

2020-02-08T14:03:29.656Z

74 mins: That goal doesn’t seem to have transformed Benteke’s confidence. He’s still hesitant and ponderous any time he’s on the ball.

SUBS

2020-02-08T13:57:15.373Z

68 mins: Max Meyer is on for James McCarthy, who hasn’t really done anything.

2020-02-08T13:53:40.496Z

64 mins: What a save! Brilliant feet from Sigurdsson, who must think he’s scored as he pokes with the outside of his foot, but Guiata makes a superb one-handed stop.

2020-02-08T13:51:28.843Z

62 mins: He could have had a hat-trick! Christian Benteke has a header four yards out and somehow Pickford denies him. One of those where the striker shouldn’t have given him chance to though.

SUBS

2020-02-08T13:50:49.246Z

61 mins: In the build-up to that goal James Tomkins was beaten by Calvert-Lewin in the air and hurt himself in the process. Scott Dann is on.

GOAL!

2020-02-08T13:48:36.773Z

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace | Richarlison 59′ Brilliant. Richarlison drives from halfway and makes a mockery of some passive defending from Gary Cahill to steer into the bottom corner.

2020-02-08T13:47:09.016Z

57 mins: Off the post! He knows nothing about this one but Benteke’s almost got a second! Coleman and Richarlison somehow let a corner through the pair of them and it hits him on the chest and hits the woodwork.

2020-02-08T13:45:39.070Z

56 mins: That’s Benteke’s first goal in 34 games. Pickford in benevolent mood.

GOAL!

2020-02-08T13:40:39.513Z

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | Christian Benteke 51’Do not adjust your sets! Christian Benteke has scored! It’s an absolute clanger from Jordan Pickford, who somehow lets a tame short squirm through him and in!

2020-02-08T13:37:48.090Z

48 mins: What a chance! Brilliant work from Ayew down the right and he finds Zaha at the backpost but he miscues horribly before Pickford dives in bravely to deny McArthur.

KICK OFF

2020-02-08T13:34:22.416Z

KICK-OFF!We are back underway at Goodison…

HALF TIME

2020-02-08T13:18:14.463Z

HALF-TIME | Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace |

