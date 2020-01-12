richard-ratcliffe-says-arrest-of-british-ambassador-‘a-bad-sign’-for-his-wife-nazanin-as-she-remains-incarcerated

The husband of British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said the arrest of the UK’s ambassador to Iran is a “really bad sign for us”. Richard Ratcliffe said the detention of Rob Macaire during anti-government protests in Tehran did not bode well for his wife, who has been held “essentially as a hostage” for almost four years.

He also said US President Donald Trump’s actions have made the situation “much more volatile” but noted “his administration has got Americans home, whereas the UK hasn’t succeeded”.

Mr Ratcliffe told Sky News’ Sophie Ridge show: “The arrest of the ambassador and the attempt to try and turn that into ‘this is a foreign plot, it’s the British organising the protest’ which is what Iranian Press TV has put out, it’s a really bad sign for us.

“Of course we are in the middle of all that because Nazanin is regularly brought out as someone involved in overthrowing the regime and all those fake stories.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker from London, has suffered declining physical and mental health during her detention and suffered panic attacks amid the rising political tensions in recent days.