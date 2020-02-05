richard-ratcliffe-on-why-he-and-nazanin-are-stronger-than-ever

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

“She’s a lot like her mother,” Richard Ratcliffe muses as his daughter zooms ahead of us along a north London path on a bright pink scooter. She dismounts and proudly points out an untied shoelace. He laughs. “She’s not bad at asserting herself.”

Last October, the 45-year-old accountant was reunited with his daughter for the first time since April 2016. Their story is both a family nightmare and a landmark case of wrongful imprisonment, spanning nearly four years and three different prime ministers.

In April 2016, Gabriella and her mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 41, were stopped by Iranian Revolutionary Guards as they tried to leave Tehran at the end of a two-week holiday visiting family. Gabriella was just 22 months old at the time. Nazanin, who has been detained in Iran ever since, was sentenced to five years in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison for espionage — a charge the British-Iranian dual national vehemently denies. Gabriella — who is now five years old — spent three-and-a-half years living with her maternal grandparents in Iran, visiting her mother in prison each week and Skyping her father in the UK.

Gabriella with Nazanin (PA)

When we meet in West Hampstead on a cold, clear winter’s day, Richard says his daughter is slowly finding her feet back in the UK, though her time in Iran has clearly taken its toll. He says she would quiz him over the CCTV cameras on the bus because when she visited her mother in prison they would make sure they sat somewhere where they were not being watched. “She knows Mummy is in prison, she knows Daddy does things to get Mummy home,” he says. Last month, he took Gabriella with him to meet Boris Johnson at No 10 to discuss Nazanin’s case.

The Prime Minister came under fire when, as foreign secretary in 2017, he wrongly suggested Nazanin had been training journalists at the time of her arrest. But Richard decided not to bring it up during their exchange.

“It could have been a more fractious meeting but it wasn’t. The gaffe never annoyed me so much as the manoeuvring after, and the reluctance to take responsibility.”

Still, he is not happy with the progress so far. “The Prime Minister is charming; he promised that it was a priority and he would continue doing all he could. I obviously sit here sceptical that everything is being done that could be being done — I came away, if I’m honest, thinking, ‘I’m not quite sure what’s next.’” He called on Johnson to be brave. “I was kind of ranting. But we’ve been going now for nearly four years. We could go for many more years still. Let’s be clear that the current approach hasn’t worked.

“The Prime Minister needs to stand up and show what matters. Just having the meeting was a really good thing and it was really important it happened. I’m grateful.” During the visit to No 10, Richard gave Johnson a black and yellow wallet that his wife had made in prison. “He was shocked. He was like, ‘She really didn’t need to do that for me, I’m just doing my job.’”

Gabriella and her pink scooter

For now, his immediate concern is Gabriella, who is still adjusting to life in the UK. During the meeting at Downing Street, she wore a dress and hat handmade by her mother. She turned down an offer of apple juice from the Prime Minister — preferring to preoccupy herself with colouring-in. She was also intrigued to meet Larry the No 10 cat.

Gabriella’s time in Iran is expressed in her habits and gestures: for example, when her father tries to persuade her to leave the play park to pose for photographs for this interview by promising they will return, Gabriella holds out her pinky finger to him. They link theirs together and say “deal, deal, deal” before Gabriella shows us the Farsi version.

“She’s finding her feet,” he says. “Bless her, she really was keen to start school as soon as possible. She very proudly read her first book this week. It was ‘I Go Shopping’. Doing that gave her a sense that she was like the other children. It was lovely telling Nazanin, ‘Here’s our big girl.’= The thing I worry about is the emotional scars around abandonment and exclusion — ‘Why did I get dumped?’ The thing that upsets her the most is being excluded by the children.”

However, Richard thinks his daughter is resilient. “She has twice lost her primary carer. She lost her mum and then she lost her granny. Both times she’s had the world she knew taken away from her.

“That gives her a survival instinct to adapt to new circumstances.”

Richard at a protest outside the Iranian embassy in 2019 (AFP/Getty Images)

Gabriella was initially cautious about talking about her mother being in prison, and some children in Iran had not wanted to play with her after learning about her mother’s situation. “Sometimes she asks when Mummy is coming back. ‘Is she coming tomorrow? Is she coming on Monday?’ I say, ‘Maybe a little bit longer’. It’s typically around bedtime [she asks],” Richard says. Gabriella has soft toys that Nazanin gave her, and clothing which she takes to bed with her.

“You can tell she wants to be close to Mummy and close to Granny.”

Nazanin is due to finish her five-year sentence in around April next year, although her family fear she may be slapped with further charges.

Richard says his call to Nazanin after the No 10 meeting was a particularly difficult one. “She was obviously looking for, ‘Tell me I’m coming home soon. Tell me the Prime Minister told you I’m coming home soon.’” He couldn’t.

Richard explains that the prisoners in Evin are currently all being punished because one organised a protest shortly after a Ukrainian jet was shot down by Iranian missiles. Nazanin’s case has been connected to the UK’s failure to pay a debt over a Seventies arms deal which is being disputed in the Court of Appeals now. Richard adds that the “goalposts” of her case had moved amid escalating tensions after the US assassination of the Iranian major-general in the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani, and the arrest of the UK ambassador to Tehran.

Nazanin has been on medication for depression, beta blockers to slow down her heart because of panic attacks, and sleeping pills. “The prison authorities are rough but they don’t want you to die. They only react to crises. So there’s a level of physical fragility,” he adds.

Nazanin makes clothes in prison, both for her daughter and other people’s children, in order to hold on to a life outside.

The couple met at a student conference in 2007 six weeks after Nazanin moved to London to study for a Masters degree. They arranged to meet for a coffee soon after at the National Theatre on the South Bank.

“I wasn’t late — although she’ll tell you I was. We were waiting in different places and my mobile had run out of credit. I turned up and she’d been standing in the cold for half an hour and she punched me [on the arm]. But we just really clicked,” he says. He explains that Nazanin is from a traditional Iranian family, so there was “no messing around” about how seriously she took the relationship. “Part of me was holding back emotionally until I met her family and probably she was ready before I was. I would probably say from that very first date, it felt like coming home. It’s just easy.”

Richard initially proposed in the UK, before doing so again in Iran in front of her father while Nazanin translated. He laughs fondly remembering his father-in-law’s reaction to their engagement: “He said to me ‘Christian or Muslim it’s all the same: one God — one wife? One wife! Am I clear?’”

He remains optimistic about the future. He says his job is to give Nazanin hope, adding: “Without doubt there will be a journey back together afterwards. There will be lots of bumps to deal with in terms of the trauma. We’ve both lived in different places for nearly four years. I will not understand the trauma she has been through — ever. But if you think about the stress test of what we’ve survived and been through together and the reaffirmation of each other through that — I think we are in a stronger place now than the day she travelled. Surviving together in a situation like this — you can suffer alone but you only survive together. There are feelings I didn’t know existed. It’s a real journey. But I’m sure we will survive it.”