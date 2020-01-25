richard-madden-and-kit-harington-shoot-scenes-for-the-eternals-in-london’s-camden-town

Richard Madden and Kit Harington have been seen filming scenes for one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated movies, The Eternals, on the streets of London.

The shoot closed down a road in the city’s Camden Town area, with Rocketman star Richard seen braving his own stunts with the help of ropes and a crane.

He and Game of Thrones’ Kit were working well into the night – these photos were taken at around 2am!

The dramatic shoot transformed the street into something resembling a war zone.

In one scene, a 2019 Volkswagen Golf was crushed inwards as masses of extras ran away.

The movie will also feature Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.

Another of the film’s stars Kumail Nanjiani recently teased that the movie will be the ‘most epic’ Marvel movie yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained: ‘It’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies.

‘And the story spans thousands of years,’ he added.

He later clarified that he doesn’t mean ‘epic in the internet way, I mean epic in the old-school way…

‘It doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.’

The Eternals is expected to be released in November 2020.

It will follow fellow Marvel superhero movie Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, out in May 2020.

Other superhero movies out this year include Birds of Prey, The New Mutants and Wonder Woman 1984.

The Eternals is slated for release in November 2020.





