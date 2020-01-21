richard-johnson’s-title-hopes-are-dashed-by-broken-arm-but-jockey-hopes-to-be-back-for-cheltenham

Richard Johnson’s chances of a fifth straight jump jockeys’ championship took a severe blow on Tuesday when he broke his arm after being unseated in the novice chase at Exeter.
He can expect to be out for at least six weeks but, on Tuesday night, was upbeat about being back in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
“He’s broken his right arm just below the elbow and Dr Jerry Hill (the BHA chief medical officer) has arranged for him to have an operation tomorrow or Thursday,” said Philip Hobbs, his trainer, after speaking to the jockey on Tuesday night. “He was quite positive and says he will be back for Cheltenham but I guess it doesn’t do his championship aspirations much good.”
Johnson, the perennial runner-up (16 times) to Sir Anthony McCoy over 20 years, has won all four titles with relative ease since McCoy’s retirement but this season he has been engaged in a ding-dong battle with northern-based Brian Hughes.
However, on Monday, Johnson had fallen three behind his rival when Hughes rode a treble at Newcastle to his blank at the same course. With Hughes taking Tuesday off, the scores remain at 114-111 in the Northern Irishman’s favour.
Johnson was riding Westend Story, for Hobbs, in the Dare To Dream Chase when the nine-year-old ballooned the sixth fence and skewed over it giving the jockey no chance of staying in the saddle.
Although there were only four runners when Johnson landed on the ground, he was in the path of Fox Pro who could not avoid clipping him. The jockey remained on the ground for several minutes clutching his arm before gingerly walking to the ambulance. Clearly sore, he was subsequently taken to Exeter General Hospital for X-rays.
Johnson, 42, who broke his leg a couple of times early in his career, has had a pretty good run of it with injury in recent years. He has had the occasional day off and he carries a hip injury – the result of wear and tear – which he manages with pilates.
He was certainly not lying down in the face of Hughes’s challenge and was going to the end of the country in a bid for winners, forsaking Chepstow for Ayr one day and choosing to go to Fontwell on Boxing Day instead of the big meeting at Kempton.
Of course this is jump racing, there are three-and-a-half months of the season left and Hughes will know as well as anyone that, with Sam Twiston-Davies on 86 winners and riding with rediscovered confidence, if he is to become the first northern-based jump jockey to be crowned Champion since Jonjo O’Neill 40 years ago, he must stay injury-free too.