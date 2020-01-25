richard-hammond-recalls-james-may-‘erupting-into-volcanic-anger’-over-way-he-butters-bread

Richard Hammond has recalled the time James May erupted into ‘volcanic anger’ over the way he butters his bread.

In their new FoodTribe YouTube video, the duo went head to head to see who could cook the best poached eggs.

And while they were showing off their kitchen skills, the 50-year-old joked about his strange habit.

He explained: ‘Not that long ago we were having breakfast, and I was going about my business spreading the marmite on my toast in the fashion I always do.

‘Then from behind me came this furious shrieking noise and James May had erupted into volcanic anger came tearing over, saying: “I hate the way you do that!” I was like, “What?”’

Demonstrating his actions with some invisible bread and marmite, the star added: ‘When I spread the marmite on the toast, I slip the knife into the crust to get the marmite off.

‘At that point, I knew we had spent too long working together because the man went crazy over the way I prepare my breakfast.’

James jumped to his own defense and laughed: ‘I have kept that to myself all bottled up for 20 years like a bad memory from a war I fought in.

‘One day it became too much, he is accurate to the edges on the bread. Why don’t you just wipe the knife on the edge of the toast?’

Richard quipped: ‘Because it’s more effective if you slip it into the crust. Got any marmite? Got any toast? I’ll prove it.’

The duo host The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and recently tease a special set in Madagascar.

They declared on Twitter: ‘Just to let you know. Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar. No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet.

‘Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials. No, they’re not released weekly. Yes, we’ll have more info in due course. #TheGrandTour.’

In the meantime, you can see them try their sea legs on for size with The Grand Tour: Seamen which launched last month.

The Grand Tour: Seamen and Our Man In Japan are both available on Amazon Prime Video.





