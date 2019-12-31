richard-burgon-confirms-bid-to-become-labour-deputy-leader

A Jeremy Corbyn loyalist has announced today that he will stand to be Labour’s next deputy leader.

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon says he wants to ‘rebuild trust among working class people’, without abandoning the party’s ‘transformational’ policy plans.

Mr Burgon, 39, has been a vocal supporter of the outgoing Labour leader since becoming the Leeds East MP in 2015.

Months later he was handed the Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury brief, before moving into his current role in June 2016.

Educated at Cambridge University, he is seen as being on the party’s left and was a lawyer before starting his political career.

He joins shadow minister for women and equalities Dawn Butler and shadow Europe minister Khalid Mahmood in aiming to replace Tom Watson, who stood down from the position ahead of Labour’s crushing General Election defeat.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is among a number of other likely contenders yet to formally announce they are running.

Leader Mr Corbyn is also standing down, with shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow treasury minister for sustainable economics Clive Lewis the first two candidates to announce they will enter the race to replace him.

A host other names, including shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, backbencher Lisa Nandy and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, are expected to stand.

And tonight another MP being rumoured, backbencher Jess Phillips, hinted that she could stand, tweeting ‘watch this space’ in reference to her plans for 2020.

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) December 31, 2019

After a break and discussions with MPs and party members, I’m announcing that I’m standing to be Labour’s Deputy Leader🌹 Here’s my recent Tribune article with some thoughts on why we lost badly and how we rebuild: https://t.co/LjFGYZVA5m I’ll be outlining more in the New Year. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) December 31, 2019

In an article for Tribune setting out why he was considering standing earlier this month, Mr Burgon called for Labour to focus on ‘ten key policies’ over the next five years, adding he would set out further plans in the new year.

He sought to deflect the blame for Labour’s ‘devastating’ result away from Mr Corbyn and called for a period of ‘sober reflection’ and a ‘special commission’ to analyse why the party was so badly defeated.

He continued: ‘It would be wrong – for people and planet – to abandon the plans for a Green Industrial Revolution and rest our hopes on market-driven economics.

‘Change is going to be needed, but we need to ensure we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.’