richa-chadha’s-viral-satire-series-quarantina-has-her-fans-smiling-big-through-the-right-time-of-lockdown!

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020

In the testing times that people you live in, laughter is the greatest medicine indeed. That appears to be the strategy that Richa Chadha has adopted to spread some cheer. She’s started a fresh parody series on her behalf Instagram, where she appears as a kooky and euphoric news reporter called Quarantina, who shares weird news from worldwide. She recently also introduced an angry reporter from North India, called Tina Singh, who goes off-script in the center of the sketch. While Richa has been observed in comic parts in films like Fukrey, her fans saw her off- screen funny self for the very first time in ‘One Mic Stand’ this past year, where she performed and wrote a stand – up comedy set for a live audience. The writing is pure satire and her effortless sense of humour may be the hook of the series. Penning down some crackling sequences and performing them with finesse, Richa is in top form as she makes Quarantina shine of her dark humour because. Some Bollywood stars are busy posting either workout videos or getting fans to laugh by flaunting their jhadu-pocha (brooming and mopping) skills , Richa’s Quarantina sticks out because she’s creating something designed for the fans to help keep going right through these grim days and nights of the lockdown. Richa said, “In the initial week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed considering the death toll of the lethal virus and the ones which are suffering due to the lockdown. I had been distributed by it anxiety. So I made a decision to do something positive about it. While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I needed to create a thing that would make people smile. Fretting about what’s in the store could push us right into a dark space. I’m not making fun of the condition and its own impact, attempting to highlight that even yet in these conditions simply, sometimes there’s bizarre news that may cause you to chuckle despite yourself. For truth and reality, there’s the news headlines but I needed to create satire which may lift our collective spirits nowadays.”