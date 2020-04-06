richa-chadha’s-viral-satire-series-quarantina-has-her-fans-smiling-big-during-the-time-of-lockdown!

By Lekhaka |

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 17: 36 [IST]

In the testing times that we are living in, laughter is indeed the best medicine. That seems to be the strategy that Richa Chadha has adopted to spread some cheer. She’s started a new parody series on her Instagram, where she appears as a kooky and euphoric news reporter called Quarantina, who shares weird news from all over the world. She recently also introduced an angry reporter from North India, called Tina Singh, who goes off-script in the middle of the sketch. While Richa has been seen in comic parts in films like Fukrey, her fans saw her off- screen funny self for the first time in ‘One Mic Stand’ last year, where she wrote and performed a stand – up comedy set for a live audience. The writing is pure satire and her effortless sense of humour is the hook of this series. Penning down some crackling sequences and performing them with finesse, Richa is in top form as she makes Quarantina shine because of her dark humour. While most Bollywood stars are busy posting either workout videos or getting fans to laugh by flaunting their jhadu-pocha (brooming and mopping) skills , Richa’s Quarantina stands out because she’s creating something specifically for the fans to keep going through these grim days and nights of the lockdown. Richa said, “In the first week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed looking at the death toll of this lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown. It was giving me anxiety. So I decided to do something about it. While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I wanted to create something that would make people smile. Worrying about what’s in the store could push us into a dark space. I am not making fun of the disease and its impact, simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself. For reality and truth, there’s the news but I wanted to make satire which would lift our collective spirits in these times.”