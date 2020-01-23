richa-chadha-ready-to-marry-ali-fazal?-‘no-one-feels-it’s-mismatch,’-says-actress

Richa Chadha, Ali FazalPR handout

The ‘Fukrey’ actress, Richa Chadha, has surely become a familiar name in the industry and with time, has also found her perfect partner in co-star Ali Fazal. Richa revealed recently if the duo will walk down the aisle sometime in the future.

While she admitted to the fact that they are “chilling” and having a gala time together, the actress pressed that there is no rush for marriage. “We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like… I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July… It will become like a line production job.,” she told Bombay Times.

“We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it’s a mismatch,” added Richa.

Well, every relationship is unique and beautiful in its own way, Richa too feels that finding Fazal was a “miracle”. “It’s rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature. Ali is also progressive and liberal. To find someone like that in your industry is rare,” she said.

When it started

While the two never expected to end up together, their meet-ups seemed to have weaved a new refreshing story. “It happened organically,” Richa expressed. The duo met on the set of ‘Fukrey’ and started dating in 2016 which became evident the following year when Richa accompanied her partner for one of his film’s premiere.

Earlier when the news came out, there were talks of the couple announcing their relationship for the heck of publicity and promotion. Speaking of which, Richa in an interview had said, “If I had to start a love rumour to promote the film, I would have done it with Choocha. Ali and I never wanted to talk about our relationship publicly because we knew this is how people would react.”

For those unaware, Richa had previously dated French actor-director Franck Gastambide, whom she exchanged smiles with at the Cannes Film Festival. She was last seen in ‘Article 375’ opposite Akshaye Khanna. It opened to resounding love and accolades from the critics.