rhubarb-and-star-anise-crumble-pot-recipe

The topping here is naturally gluten free (use gluten-free oats if you are sensitive) and can of course be used with any stewed fruits. It’s a light, not-too-sweet dessert (or breakfast as has occurred once or twice in our house). I use a little fresh orange juice and a little coconut sugar to sweeten the rhubarb.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

2

INGREDIENTS

250g rhubarb

Juice of 1 orange (around 50ml)

30g sugar of choice (I use coconut)

1 star anise, broken in half

For the crumble topping

25g oats

25g almonds, whizzed into small chunks (not too fine)

2 large pinches of ground cinnamon

A large pinch of sea salt

1 tsp melted coconut oil or light olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Wash the rhubarb, top and tail it, and cut the stems into cubes of equal size. In a large bowl, toss the rhubarb with the orange juice, coconut sugar, and star anise. Divide between two little ovenproof pots, making sure each has a star anise half, and roast for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, using the same bowl, mix the oats, almond bits, cinnamon, salt, coconut or olive oil and maple syrup. Lay half the crumble mix on top of each cooked rhubarb pot. Put back into the oven and cook for another 30 to 40 minutes, until the crumble looks crunchy and golden.

Recipe from Simply Good For You by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, £22). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk