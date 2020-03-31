RHONY – Tinsley Mortimer Puts Her Wedding Plans On Hold Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer is going to have to wait awhile before she marries Scott Kluth. After getting engaged in November 2019, the 44-year-old told E! News this week that her wedding plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off-limits,” said Mortimer. “When you’re planning anything and you have to think ahead, we’re at a time in our lives right now that we really just don’t know what’s going on and where we can travel and what we can do.”

Mortimer added that they are waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world, but they have some “really good ideas” that they can put in place once they know when they can travel again.

The RHONY star revealed that she and Kluth “definitely” want to do a destination wedding because if the wedding was in New York (where she lives) or Chicago (where he lives) they would “have to make it very big.” Both Mortimer and Kluth want a small wedding, so they think a destination wedding would help them make the event more intimate.

At the moment, Mortimer still has her heart set on a destination wedding, but she admits that could change if no one can leave their home for an unknown period of time. She said that they might just end up getting married at a courthouse or at home.

This will be Mortimer’s second marriage, as she was married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 until 2010. She says that her first wedding taught her a lot about what she wanted and didn’t want the second time around, especially when it came to how big of a role her mother would play.

Mortimer said that she was keeping her mother completely out of the wedding planning because she doesn’t want the experience to be overly complicated or stressful. She understands that weddings can be that way, and it’s best to keep her mom “out of it.”

She explained that her first wedding was “huge” and her mother was “super involved.” Mortimer noted that her mom was “amazing” at wedding planning, but this time around she wants things to be streamlined, less complicated, and less stressful.

Tinsley Mortimer says that now that she is older, planning a wedding is a lot different. She admitted that her mom is happier not being part of the planning process because Mortimer can be “overbearing.”



