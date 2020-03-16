RHOC – Tamra Judge Posts About ‘Fake Friends’ As She Unfollows Shannon Beador And Hangs Out With Kelly Dodd

There has been a serious shake-up among the Tres Amigas. Former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have unfollowed former bestie Shannon Beador, who is now hanging out with the black sheep of the cast: Kelly Dodd.

Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen hung out with Kelly Dodd and her fiance Rick Leventhal on Saturday night, and the foursome documented their evening together on Instagram.

“Neighbors… #walkingdistance @kellyddodd” wrote Beador in the caption of a double date photo that featured both couples. Dodd posted the same pic, and she wrote in her caption that it was “fun being neighbors with these two.”

Apparently, this didn’t sit well with Judge or Gunvalson, who both unfollowed Beador this weekend. The CUT Fitness owner took things even further by posting a cryptic message that read: “Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark.”

Fans immediately flooded Judge’s post with comments and questions about the seemingly broken friendship. Many asked if the post was directed specifically at Beador, but she didn’t respond.

Both Judge and Gunvalson announced their exit from Real Housewives of Orange County within hours of each other in late January. Judge had been part of the cast for 12 seasons, and Gunvalson – AKA “the OG of the OC” – had starred on the Bravo reality series for 14 seasons.

During RHOC Season 14, the Tres Amigas – Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador – routinely ganged up against Dodd, which caused a lot of drama among the cast. It still isn’t quite clear if Judge and Gunvalson were fired or if they quit, but both have moved on to a new project.

Both Gunvalson and Judge posted a pic of themselves filming a new show together, but they wouldn’t give many details. One thing Gunvalson made clear was that her new projects – including her new podcast Whoop It Up with Vicki – would show her real life, instead of being fake like RHOC.

“In the beginning, it was about showing your real lives; your family, your friendships, your work. It was about really opening up and letting the world in,” she explained. “But it stopped being that and it started being about fighting. And they never showed my real life anymore. It just became fake.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo later this year. Whoop It Up with Vicki is now available on all podcast platforms.



