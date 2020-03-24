RHOC – Shannon Beador Is ‘Beyond Grateful’ For Boyfriend John Janssen During Self-Quarantine

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Not only has she shared with her fans how she is practicing social distancing and self-quarantine with tips for staying healthy during this troubling time, but she is also thankful for her boyfriend, John Janssen.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Beador wore a shamrock sweatsuit while telling Andy Cohen via remote video on Watch What Happens Live that she had taken her self-quarantine a bit further than washing her hands and staying at home.

“I realized that I had these cool shelves in my home, so I decided to create a coronavirus immunity wall,” explained Beador. “And Archie has been patiently sitting here with me as I went through all my supplements and I picked out the things that I thought would help keep my family and I strong.”

Beador explained that her “immunity wall” wasn’t’ for immunity, but it was a “Rescue Remedy.” She said that the supplement helped keep her calm when she had to buy napkins because she couldn’t find toilet paper, and staying positive in front of her kids is important.

Beador said she has been home with her family, and her three teenage daughters have even started playing board games and watching movies with her. She also praised her girls for helping with the dishes, and said it was important to point out the positives in the middle of the “this scary negative.”

Earlier this week, Beador gave another update from home and revealed that she is grateful for her boyfriend.

“Date night in quarantine. Kids coming home tomorrow,” wrote Beador in the caption of a pic that featured her snuggling up to Janssen. “Beyond grateful for this amazing person in my life that is watching over me. Quarantine is nothing but enjoyable.”

Beador and Janssen also enjoyed a walk outside to get some fresh air amid the self-quarantine, and they ended up running into her RHOC co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean.

Beador posted a pic of the foursome – with plenty of distance between them – but some fans were quick to criticize. However, Beador quickly clapped back at the haters.

“Unbelievable some of these comments,” wrote Shannon Beador. “I am in quarantine with John who is next to me on the grass. We are following all guidelines and I have taken this seriously— to the point of obsession because I have a lung condition. Ask my kids. Hoping everyone stays healthy and safe.”



