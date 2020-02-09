rfu-chief-bill-sweeney-denies-talks-with-rassie-eramus-over-succeeding-eddie-jones-as-england-coach

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have strongly refuted suggestions of talks with South Africa’s Rassie Erasmus over succeeding Eddie Jones as England head coach.

Reports from South Africa this weekend claim that the Springboks’ World Cup-winning boss – who now serves as director of rugby after stepping back following victory over England in Japan in November – is being targeted to replace Jones, whose current contract runs until 2021.

It remains to be seen if the latter will extend that agreement to stay in the role through the next World Cup, which will be held in France in 2023.

Erasmus was present in the stands at Murrayfield on Saturday to watch England regain the Calcutta Cup with a hard-fought and weather-affected 13-6 Six Nations victory over Scotland, sparking more speculation on social media.

However, RFU CEO Bill Sweeney insists there have been no discussions at all with the former Munster coach.

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round two | 08/02/2020

“The reports are 100 per cent inaccurate,” he said. “There has been no meeting.

“There have been no talks whatsoever about any position at the RFU.”