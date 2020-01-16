rezonings,-roadblocks-and-the-mayor’s-housing-plan

Neighborhood rezonings are but one part of Mayor de Blasio’s housing plan, but they are an important component.

As Mayor de Blasio neared the end of

his sixth year in office in 2019, it seemed unlikely he’d reach the

goal he set early on of rezoning 12 to 15 neighborhoods to create new

density and a larger supply of affordable housing. But with six

rezonings completed, two additional proposals nearing formal review

and one rezoning study in the works, it seemed at least that the

mayor would be able to point to significant progress toward that

target.

Last month, however, a state judge annulled the 2018 Inwood rezoning, citing flaws in the environmental review. Early this week, the two Councilmembers who had shepherded a neighborhood planning process in Bushwick shut down consideration of a rezoning there because City Hall rejected a community plan in favor of its own version. And on Wednesday, the chairman of the Council’s land-use committee said he opposed rezoning Southern Boulevard in the Bronx, which the administration is currently studying.

While the Inwood ruling is under appeal and could be reversed, the rezoning of Gowanus still seems to be on track, and plenty of affordable housing has been created outside of zoning changes, the developments are a blow to de Blasio’s most significant policy. They come amid new scrutiny of the mandatory inclusionary housing mechanism, another key tool in the mayor’s affordability program.

On Wednesday’s Max & Murphy Show on WBAI, Matthew Murphy—a former official at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development who now leads the NYU Furman Center—and Antonio Reynoso, one of the two Councilmembers behind the Bushwick Community Plan, discussed recent developments and their implications for the larger housing plan.

Reynoso, who partnered with Council

colleague Rafael Espinal on the Bushwick zoning effort, outlined what

he saw as the differences between the Community Plan and the city’s.

The community approach would permit as much market-rate development

(up to 6,000 new units) as is currently permitted in Bushwick, but

force that density from mid-blocks to major corridors. The only new

housing capacity it would add would be 2,000 units of affordable

housing. The city’s plan would permit 9,000 or more units of new

market-rate housing and generate around 1,800 units of affordable

housing.

The city’s plan gets the balance

between market and affordable wrong, Reynoso says. Just as important,

he argues, the city’s decision to reject a community plan five years

in the making represents a rejection of the kind of community

engagement that City Hall has said it values.

Reynoso on the Bushwick Blowup

“The administration lost an

opportunity to finally push a rezoning in which a community had the

opportunity to self-determine itself and move through a process,”

Reynoso said. “It could have been a win-win for this

administration, for the City of New York, but the mayor is going to

leave with a black eye on a legacy related to affordable housing that

is comparable to [Mayor] Bloomberg.”

The result of the roadblock, of course,

is that developers will be able to build those 6,000 units allowed

under current zoning without any affordable housing mandate.

According to Reynoso, however, that is a better path than the one

City Hall was offering.

“Both scenarios are bad,” he said.

“The city scenario is worse. The city scenario would spur

development at a faster rate than a no-action scenario. If the

development is going to happen, the slower snail pace in Bushwick is

more appropriate than the accelerated development projects that would

happen under the city’s plan. It’s the lesser of two evils.”

Murphy, who served at HPD from 2011

until April of last year, says the tensions that broke into the open

in Bushwick are familiar.

“There is concern of residents of

what the growth of their neighborhood means for them. That translates

into a general opposition to rezonings, new development, new

affordable housing development,” he said. “With the city looking

at its overall housing situation and how it plays out in different

neighborhoods, and the overall shortage the city has, there’s such

an intense tension built in there. It’s not surprising that when

there’s a conversation around rezoning, the community organizes to

stem off what they see as the negative implications of that rezoning

and the city would just hunker down and say ‘We’re thinking

about this as a city.’ There is a balance here between what the

citywide need is versus the community perspective.”

Murphy puts the rezoning debates in context

The big picture, Murphy (who is no

relation to your correspondent) said, is that the city is not

building enough housing. “Our vacancy rate is 3.6 percent so 36 out

of 1,000 units are vacant at a given time. When you go under $800

dollars a unit, that vacancy rate is .9 percent so it’s 9 out of

1,000 units. That’s so incredibly low that there is no opportunity

for competition for renters.”

The problem is that adding new supply

doesn’t address that shortage in a direct or visible way.

“When a new building is built … the

most immediate benefactor isn’t necessarily a low-income household

or a moderate income household,” he said. The rents in the new

place might not work for those families. In theory, as more affluent

renters occupy the new building, they yield other apartments that

less affluent families can move into.

In theory. “When you see a new

building built across the street, and you see the rents on that

building, you’re not thinking ‘My rent is going down because of

that building.’ This is the tension you see in this city-wide

policy making versus the local.”

Full show of January 15, 2020

With reporing by Anika Chowdhury