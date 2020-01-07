reynhard-sinaga:-more-victims-come-forward-to-claim-they-were-attacked-by-britain’s-worst-ever-serial-rapist

More alleged victims have come forward to claim they were attacked by Britain’s most prolific rapist, police have confirmed.

Renyhard Sinaga was jailed for life on Monday after being convicted of carrying out 159 rapes and sexual assaults against 48 young men between January 2015 and June 2017.

But it is feared the Indonesian born student could have many more victims, who are yet to report offences to the police.

Following the announcement of Sinaga’s conviction, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) set up a dedicated helpline and just 24 hours later the force confirmed that more men have already come forward to report attacks.

A spokesman for GMP said police said the incident room for reporting sexual abuse had seen “a very positive response”.

The spokesman added: “For operational reasons we are unable to give out specific numbers of calls made to the incident room or information made online via the Major Incident Public Portal at this time.

“However, we can confirm that some of these reports relate to potential further victims of Sinaga.”