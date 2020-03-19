rey-is-all-the-jedi-as-the-knights-return-in-new-the-rise-of-skywalker-digital-trailer

The Rise of Skywalker digital trailer actually shows the Jedi voices that Rey heard in the movie. Disney released the final installment in the Skywalker Saga a few days early in an effort to entice Star Wars fans to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Fans have been able to watch the movie to tear it apart frame by frame, while also devouring all of the bonus material. In an effort to raise release awareness, Disney and Lucasfilm have been putting out digital trailers.

The Force surrounds you… let it lift you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker only on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiMpic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

The Rise of Skywalker finds Rey getting in touch with the Force in ways she never knew were possible. At one point, towards the end of the movie, Emperor Palpatine (her grandfather) get the upper hand in the battle. When it seems like all hope is lost, Rey whispers, “Be with me.” She then hears the voices of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus, and more. For a lot of fans, this was one of the more exciting parts of the movie.

In the latest digital trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm shows most of these Jedi voices while featuring the actor that played the specific character from old footage. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Luminara Unduli, Qui-Gon, Mace Windu, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker are all heard and shown in the trailer, providing a new way of taking in the scene. It’s important to note that they didn’t do this for the entire scene. J.J. Abrams gave the fans a lot to talk about with the scene and sent everybody off to stare at the credits to see who recorded new dialogue.

Since The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of the Skywalker Saga, it had to wrap up over 40 years-worth of storytelling throughout three trilogies. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio had a lot of pressure on themselves to get everything right, and one way of honoring all of the trilogies was to bring in the Jedi voices from the past and present. It was a decent nod to everything that has come before and a hint of what could be possible in the future. While Star Wars fans have some definite problems with the movie, it wasn’t going to be possible for Abrams and Terrio to please everybody.

Now, The Rise of Skywalker is on digital with the Blu-ray edition on the way. There is also a wealth of supplemental information for the movie available in a variety of different formats. The official novelization gives a lot of extra detail, while The Rise of Kylo Ren comic miniseries and the Visual Dictionary supply some outside info. With all of this information out now, fans may go back and see the movie with a new perspective. You can check out the Jedi voices trailer below, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account.

