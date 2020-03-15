Rey and Kylo Ren Had a Connection Way Before The Force Awakens

Kylo Ren and Rey had a connection well before the events of The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 by Charles Soule has confirmed the start of the controversial Force Dyad. The sequel trilogy is more than a little divisive amongst hardcore Star Wars fans and the Force Dyad is one of the more controversial elements of the trilogy. The concept of each character representing the Dark and Light side of the Force was introduced in 2015 and then further explored in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, we finally see how Ben Solo transformed into the villainous Kylo Ren. The process begins when two Jedi Tai and Voe attempt to bring Solo back to the Light after the destruction at Luke’s Jedi Temple. However, Solo is already in deep with the Knights of Ren and pulling him back proves to be near impossible, even with glimmers of confusion within the young Solo.

Ren can feel the questioning within Ben Solo and uses the Force to snap Tai’s neck, which sets Solo off in a rage. Instantly, Solo is brought over to the Dark Side as he goes on to kill Ren with a Lightsaber and Force lightning. It’s during this time that Solo’s fragile mindset and anger sends a ripple throughout the galaxy. Rey is pictured on Jakku with junk boss Unkar Plutt asking, “Huh, did you feel that? Feels cold.” Rey clearly has no idea what’s going on, but this scene proves that Ben Solo and Rey were connected much earlier on.

Rey wasn’t the only one to feel that ripple through the galaxy. Leia Organa feels her son go to the Dark side and it deeply hurts her. However, the message is also sent loud and clear to Snoke and Emperor Palpatine, who know that the plan is already working. As The Rise of Skywalker teaches us, Palpatine has been behind everything since the start, even helping the Force Dyad along to ultimately lure Rey to him. There’s a lot going on under the surface and, unfortunately, the movie only really scratches the surface.

Kylo Ren and Rey were destined to bring balance to the Force. That much was teased in The Force Awakens, though it took some twists and turns to get there. While The Rise of Skywalker and The Last Jedi weren’t what everybody wanted, the backstory underneath everything is starting to make more sense to hardcore fans, which is pretty much how Star Wars canon has worked for some time now. From here, it’s unclear where the franchise will go, but it is believed that the story of Rey and Ben Solo is finished on the big screen. You can head over to the official Marvel website to order Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4.

