revolting-video-shows-woman-devouring-bat-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

January 23, 2020 | 2: 24pm

She doesn’t give a flying fox.

A revolting viral video has emerged online of a Chinese woman gobbling a bat, which “play a critical role” in transmitting the deadly coronavirus that recently surfaced in the US. A second video features an alleged bowl of bat soup.

The first gag-inducing clip features an unidentified woman at an undisclosed restaurant in the Wuhan province clutching what appears to be a fruit bat with chopsticks while nibbling its wing like chicken.

A man can be heard in the background saying in Chinese, “Eat the meat! [Don’t] eat the skin” and “[You] should eat the meat on its back.”

The graphic footage was first posted Wednesday by Hong Kong-based news service Apple Daily before circulating on Twitter.

Another gross Twitter video, which popular Chinese blogger Chen Qiushi shared Wednesday with his 84,000 Twitter followers, depicts Cantonese-speaking diners about to chow down on a bat bouillabaisse at an upscale eatery.

The Mandarin caption reads: “[After] experiencing this matter, can Chinese people give up eating wildlife?”

The social media peanut gallery was quick to react: “Jesus Christ! What else can I say about the risk,” posted one tweeter of the batty eating habit.

“Disgusting indeed,” added another.

They’re not just being squeamish. Experts say bats are among the carriers of the coronavirus epidemic ravaging China. The deadly disease reportedly originated at Wuhan’s Huanan seafood market, which sold bat-infected civets, snakes and other illegal exotic animals that had been infected by bats, reports Business Insider.

The coronavirus then spread from the tainted wildlife to humans, killing 17 people across China and sickening 600 others in less than a month. Infections became so rampant that Chinese officials halted all travel out of Wuhan.

It’s not just China that has to worry about the outbreak. Last week, a man infected with coronavirus may have put over a dozen people at risk after arriving in Washington state from China.

Unfortunately, the bat’s exalted status as a traditional folk remedy means gourmands might not stop eating the flying rodents anytime soon. In Indonesia, a popular asthma cure involves removing a flying fox’s heart like the evil priest in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” before cooking it and eating it, reports CNN. Even bat feces is purported to cure everything from bad vision to childhood malnutrition in Chinese medicinal circles, reports the Yin Yang House.