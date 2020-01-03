reviewed:-the-best-ski-gloves-for-2020

Whether you’re cruising pistes, searching for freshies or hitting the park, find the perfect balance of warmth, waterproofing and dexterity with this season’s best ski and snowboard gloves and mittens.

Need some help choosing? Find out everything you need to know before buying a pair of gloves.

Best for the deep days

Quiksilver Powder, £115

There’s many a slip ’tween sleeve and mitt – but not in these babies, no matter how fiercely you frolic in the freshies.

Made from woven recycled polyester with a pleasingly textured finish // Hard-wearing, water-resistant leather over the hands // Gore-Tex waterproofing // PrimaLoft Silver insulation // Elasticated wrist leashes // Soft panels on thumbs for wiping goggles // Fleecy lining



Buy now on quicksilver.co.uk

Best for storm riders

Dakine Excursion, £80

Cleverly built to beat even the most penetrating cold while still letting sweat escape if temperatures rise.

Warm, water-repelling PrimaLoft insulation // Cosy, soft wool lining // Gore-Tex engineering makes them breathable as well as warm and waterproof // Comfy combination of four-way stretch soft-shell and durable waterproof leather // Detachable leashes



Buy now on amazon.co.uk

Best for looking hot

Black Crows Moufla, £100

Not only do the signature Black Crows chevrons pack a punch of style, they’re a lightly padded hit of protection.

Soft goat leather with comfy knitted cuffs // Pleats in the leather boost ease of movement // Top-end PrimaLoft Gold insulation // Brushed jersey lining // Close fit with tabs that make them easy to pull on // Detachable leashes



black-crows.com

Best for springtime spinning

Planks High Times, £30

Get a firm grip on grabs with the chosen gloves of high-flying British slopestyler James Woods.

Lightweight yet sturdy thanks to a mix of woven nylon and soft stretchy material // Synthethic suede where edges might bite // Soft inside // Comfortably fitted neoprene cuffs // Sticky silicone print on palms // Detachable leashes



planksclothing.com

Best for an individual fit

Leki Progressive Tune S, £125

Precise fit plus comfort guaranteed, thanks to a dial-to-fit BOA cable system and a luxuriously soft feel.

Cable tightens around the wrists // Supple mix of neoprene and soft shell with flexible pleats at knuckles and wrists // Soft goat leather on the palms // Touchscreen friendly fingers // Compatible with Leki’s Trigger S system, for a strapless attachment to comptatible poles



leki.com

Best for jazzy hands

686 Source, £70

Gore-Tex technology gives this colourful pair the warmth for weight edge at a reasonable price

// Lining, waterproofing membrane and outer material work together to turn up the heat // Seams sealed with tape to keep water out // Hard-wearing palms // Soft panels on thumbs for clearing goggles of snow // Touchscreen friendly fingers // Wrist leashes



686.com

Best for hi-tech class

Arc’teryx Sabre, £150

Fit and comfort meets obsessive attention to technical detail in this sleekly handsome pair.

// Hard-wearing leather complemented by lightweight, stretchy, tough fabric // Targeted PrimaLoft insulation suits different parts of the hand, including a version that helps with maintaining a firm grip on poles (or phones) // Clever construction, such as seamless tops of fingers, improves feel and dexterity // Gore-Tex waterproofing // Inner cuffs stop wind invasion



Buy now on amazon.co.uk

Best for adaptable warmth

Black Diamond Mercury, £90

Mix and match warmth to weather with this combo of hard-wearing waterproof shell and seriously heat-boosting inner gloves.

// Shell mitts are lightweight with four-way stretch // Inner gloves combine top-end PrimaLoft Gold insulation and fluffy fleece // Trigger finger on the inner gloves helps dexterity // Soft goat-leather palms are toughened with Kevlar around thumb and forefinger // Long cuffs keep snow out



Buy now on amazon.co.uk

Best for low-cost cosiness

Protest Fourbeads, £55

Mitts are always a good buy for hands that feel the cold, and these also come at a cracking price.

As with all mittens, there’s space for body heat to circulate around cold fingers // Made of stretchy soft shell material, plus added leather for durability where needed // A good hit of warm padding // Smooth silky lining //Women-specific design



Buy now on amazon.co.uk

Best for heat-seeking women

Ortovox Freeride, £130

With a big hit of woolly warmth courtesy of Swiss sheep, these are ready for big mountain attack.

// SwissWool insulation packs a lot of warmth for the weight and is sustainably produced // It’s also still warm when wet // Cosy, no-itch merino wool in the linings // Goat leather sections are soft enough for dexterity and add durability // Men’s version too



Buy now on amazon.co.uk

Best for a luxurious feel

Kjus Formula, £129

Highly technical with top-end waterproofing and warmth, these are still beautifully comfortable and soft to wear.

// Made from stretch material with flexible yet durable leather // Insulation is breathable to keep hands at an even temperature // Flattering close fit, with a loop to make them easy to pull on // Detachable leashes



kjus.com

Best for cooling on the go

Picture Kakisa, £65

Here’s a neat trick – when hands get overheated, open the pleasingly bright zips to allow hot air to escape and cool air in.

// Made from 64 per cent recycled polyester // Water-repelling coating has no environment-damaging PFCs // Zips are waterproof and also reveal handy little pockets // Hardwearing rubber palms



picture-organic-clothing.com