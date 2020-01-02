reviewed:-the-best-off-piste-skis-for-2020

Also known as freeride skis, these have wide waists and good float to help you make the most of conditions away from the groomers and are aimed at skiers who spend more time off piste than on. As a rule of thumb, the wider the skis the easier they are to ski in powder, because the extra surface area provides flotation. On the flip side, on hardpack snow the extra width makes it more difficult to exert pressure on the edges.

Confused by all the lingo? Check out our jargon buster and learn what the specialist terms in our ski reviews mean.

For intermediate/advanced/expert skiers

Best for covering all bases

K2 Mindbender 99 TI

£575