review-on-money-heist-season-4-aka-la-casa-de-papel:-what-can-the-fans-expect-from-season-5?-check-out-all-latest-details-in-this-article.

The Spanish crime drama thriller and series, Money Heist ended it’s fourth season successfully on the screens. As the fourth season ended, fans are wondering whether there will be a season 5 or not? Scroll down and read the article for all the updates regarding the show.

One of the most famous shows, Money Heist, La Casa de Papel doesn’t need any introduction. While the show started only two seasons were planned. But the show received a lot of love from the audience, when it released on Netflix in 2017.

Not only the viewers but the critics also praised the series from its very first season. Money Heist season 3 released on Netflix in 2017. It clearly shows the show was been kidnapped. Money Heist a professor and his gang, and their interpersonal relationships, excelling performances, and unpredictable twists.

The previous seasons of Money Heist have become the most watched show on Netflix. The show has gained so much popularity in such a short period of time. Not just in Spanish but people from other parts of the world also watch it with keen interest, like India. Meanwhile, fans are wondering whether there’ll be a fifth season or not?

Will we have a Money Heist season 5?

Fourth season of the show started from 3rd April 2020 on Netflix. Ot consisted of eight episodes, each of 45 minutes. After the show ended, a documentary named Money Heist : The phenomenon got released. It had the same cast and crew members.

Thus, according to the present reports, yes there’ll be a season 5 of Money Heist. So if everything goes as per the plan, we will get to see Money Heist season 5 by the mid of 2021. Stay tuned, we will surely be back with further information regarding the show. Because as of now, not much is known.