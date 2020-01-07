review:-how-does-the-burger-king-plant-based-rebel-whopper-burger-actually-taste?

Burger King is the latest brand to jump on the Veganuary bandwagon with the launch of the Rebel Whopper.

Yesterday, they announced that the burger would go on sale nationwide this week, after the excitement around the launch of the Impossible Whopper in the US and the roll-out of the plant-based burger in other countries in Europe.

The bad news for UK vegans though is that although the burger itself doesn’t contain any animal products, the Rebel Whopper is not actually fully vegan as it is cooked on the same grill as the meat burgers. Burger King said they are aiming it more at the flexitarians who might want to choose a meat-free option.

As a flexitarian, I was keen to try it and managed to get my hands on one before they are launched nationwide on Wednesday.

How does the Rebel Whopper look:

When you peel back the sesame seed bun and take a look, it’s hard to tell that it’s not a standard burger.

It has the grill lines that make it look authentic and even when you bite into it, the inside of the burger has a really meaty texture.

It’s the right burger colour and has that greasy sheen.

If you had two side by side and looked really really closely, you might say it is a bit smoother and the shape is more rounded than a normal burger but it is a close thing.

What does the Rebel Whopper taste like?

The important bit for a burger aimed at flexitarians – does it taste the same?

The answer is it really does.

The burger, which is made from soy by the Vegetarian Butcher, is juicy, meaty and tastes delicious.

It comes with the traditional tomatoes, lettuce, mayo (which is again, not vegan), ketchup, pickles and onions and when you taste all that together, it is just like eating a regular Whopper.

I liked it a lot, especially as I am being more conscious about what my consumption of meat is doing to the environment. I think I might be convinced to order it over a standard Whopper but I do think they’ll have a harder time getting other carnivores to give it a go.

The Rebel Whopper, though, is priced at £4.99 (£6.99 for a meal), which is cheaper than a standard one, which costs £5.19 (£7.99 for a meal).

It is marginally lower in calories – 596 compared to 627, but it is still a fried burger at the end of the day.

The official verdict:

As a burger, the Rebel Whopper is tasty and a close copy of the original but I think it will still be difficult to convince meat-eaters to switch to the plant-based version.

I think the success of the burger lies in making it properly suitable for vegans and vegetarians. There’s a huge market of people that the chain is missing out on just because of the way it is cooked. It’s an excellent burger and I can’t imagine cooking it separately would make a huge difference to the taste, but it would open it up to many more people.

