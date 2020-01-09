reverend-creates-a-map-to-show-how-far-british-churches-are-from-a-nando’s

Who doesn’t love a cheeky Nando’s?

Even those doing the Lord’s work can’t resist the fiery Piri Piri chicken.

One man of the cloth has gone as far as creating a map of the nearest South American joint to different churches.

Fergus Butler-Gallie, the assistant curater in the Diocese of Liverpool, curated a map showing how far cities in the UK were from a Nando’s.

The clergy, 28, shared the map on Twitter and expressed sympathy for those clergymen who found themselves over five hours walk away from a portion of Peri-Peri chicken.

The viral map revealed that the Bishops of Truro and Bath and Wells – as well as the remote Diocese of Sodor on the Isle of Man – face the longest pilgrimage.

Reverend Butler-Gallie is known for his irreverent takes on life in the church.

Writing on Twitter, he said: ‘Have you, like me, ever wondered how long it would take the Diocesan Bishops of the Church of England to walk from their cathedrals to a Nando’s if they were peckish? Wonder no more.’

Thus a map was born.

The map, which has amassed more than 11k likes, came to him in a moment of writer’s block.

Rev. Butler-Gallie, who studied at Oxbridge colleges said: ‘I was in the middle of writing a sermon, and I had reached a dead end.

‘In the emptiness of my head stupid ideas float through, so I thought I would look it up.

‘I read History and Modern languages in my first degree – at Oxford – so I’ve always been interested in maps.

‘One of my old professors was obsessed with linguistic maps which showed what languages were spoken in places like Yugoslavia.

‘So really it was displacement and distraction to stop me writing the sermon.’

Rev. Butler-Gallie spent just an hour putting it all together, replacing the traditional Church of England map.

The next step was working out the distance from a Nando’s by looking at Google maps and colouring in the areas by proximity.

The clergyman, who has written two books on the eccentricities of the English clergy and the ‘loose canons’ who fought fascism in the 12th century, was glad to offer a bit of light relief from the never-ending news cycle.

He said: ‘Anything that allows people to abandon, even for a moment, the slog of their day is going to be appreciated.

‘I was surprised when people from the States, from Canada and Australia were engaging with it. I don’t know how many of them have even been to a Nando’s.

‘The world can be a very dark place. I used to be the class clown – all I was ever really good at was making people laugh.’

‘If I can bring that to ministry then that’s to be welcomed.’

The map, however, was not good news for the Lord Bishop of Truro – as Revd. Butler-Gallie was quick to point out after sharing the map.

He added: ‘Apparently it’s a long-running issue for people in Truro that the only Nando’s in Cornwall is on the border with Devon, not their favourite place.

‘It’s funny how all these old conflicts resurface through the medium of Peri-Peri chicken.’

MORE: Nando’s is launching vegan PERinaise

MORE: This priest makes the funniest TikTok videos on his ‘Jesus stan account’