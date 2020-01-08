revere-man-caught-attempting-to-break-into-ruggles-station-dunkin’,-police-say

Kamil Mogielnicki. —MBTA Transit Police

Transit police placed a Revere man into custody early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly caught breaking into the Dunkin’ in Ruggles Station.

Officers reported that the man, identified as Kamil Mogielnicki, covered his face with a T-shirt as he used a knife and blunt object in an attempt to break into the Dunkin’ window.

They also noted in their statement that an employee inside “fearfully watched” before calling 911.

After transporting Mogielnicki to Transit Police Department headquarters, police learned he had a warrant for his arrest out of Dorchester District Court for drug possession. In addition, Mogielnicki was allegedly carrying narcotics when transit police arrested him.

Police did not specify the charges Mogielnicki is facing.