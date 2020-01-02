revenue-from-traffic-violations-in-noida-rose-by-532-%-in-2019:-data

The number of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 per cent more than 2018. (File)

Noida:

Nearly 2,000 people were fined for traffic violations in Noida each day in 2019 and over Rs 14 crore was recovered from them in penalties, leading to a whopping 532 per cent increase in revenue collection compared to 2018, according to official data.

Altogether 6,99,708 vehicle owners were issued challans from January till December last year for violating road traffic rules, Noida Traffic Police stated.

The number of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 per cent more than 2018, when 5,70,908 vehicle owners were booked for violations, the police data said.

In 2016, fines were issued to 1,47,143 vehicles and in 2017, 1,58,849 were booked for violations, the police said.

In 2019, Rs 14.76 crore were recovered in penalties from violators as the revenue showed 532 per cent growth in collections from 2018 when Rs 2.77 crore were recovered in dues, it added.

The revenue collection from challans in 2016 was Rs 1.86 crore, while it stood at Rs 2.77 crore in 2017, according to the data.