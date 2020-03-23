revealed:-vinay-forrt’s-character-in-fahadh-faasil’s-malik

Malik, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan is all set to hit the theatres soon. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out political thriller marks Fahadh’s second collaboration with editor-director Mahesh, after the great success of the 2017-released acclaimed movie Take Off.

Along with Fahadh Faasil, Malik will also feature the supremely talented actor Vinay Forrt, in a pivotal. Recently, Vinay shared his first look poster from the movie on his official social media pages, along with a special caption. ‘DAVID KRISTHUDAS #My most favourite character till date‘, wrote the actor on his post.

According to the reports, Vinay Forrt’s character in the movie, David Kristhudas is a layered character that provides a great scope for performance. Malik is a highly ambitious project for Vinay Forrt, who has been extremely choosy with the roles he picks. Reportedly, the Thamasha actor is appearing in four different get-ups in the project.

Recently, makers had revealed the first look posters of the lead pair, Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan from the movie through social media platforms. Both the actors have stunned the audiences by appearing in the get-ups of senior citizens in the posters, that had won the internet.

Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Sulaiman Malik, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. Nimisha Sajayan, on the other hand, is playing the role of Roslin. Both the actors are expected to sport four different looks in Malik, that travels through various timelines. Fahadh and Nimisha are playing various phases of their characters, from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old.

Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and background score. Sanu John Varghese is the director of photography. Lee Whittaker, the Fast And Furious 5 fame action choreographer has handled the stunt direction. Malik, which is produced by Anto Joseph is slated to hit the theatres in April 2020.