revealed:-this-is-how-panga-director-ashwini-iyer-avoided-fights-with-‘moody’-kangana-ranaut

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













The trailer of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed Panga released recently surely packed a punch! Kangana Ranaut would be seen in another powerful performance of a mother trying to give her passion for representing the country in Kabbaddi on a national platform. Audience and fans went gaga over the trailer and have already declared it a blockbuster.

Kangana Ranaut, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Controversies surrounding Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled quite a lot of controversies in the last few years. Especially, during her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where the director and the writers had accused her of taking over the project by foul means. Now, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has spoken about how she didn’t let anything unpleasant happen on the sets.

“I feel I am no one to judge her. After having been associated with her, I find she has immense love not only for her family members but also for those who are working with her. Being together during the making of Panga, we decided not to lose trust in each other. If at all we have any misunderstanding, we shall clarify it,” Iyer told Deccan Chronicle.

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of JhansiRediff.com

Avoiding fights

Talking about why she couldn’t understand the reports of people not getting along with her, Tiwari said, “We shoot like an army during our schedules. Every individual has mood swings, some days are good while other days may be bad. Actors have to be in their characters all the time in front of the camera so they can’t look sad. And because she is a superstar and has an aura around her, she has to maintain her composure even more. But at the end of the day, she is a human being — we all need to understand that.”

Kangana’s reaction

Ashwini also revealed that Kangana was her first choice to play the part. Recalling how she spoke to Kangana, Ashwini said that she called Kangana and introduced her as the director who has worked on these movies. To which, Kangana said that she already knows Ashwini and doesn’t need an introduction. She also said that Kangana was ready to do the project as soon as she heard the script.