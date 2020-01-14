revealed:-the-one-holiday-destination-where-the-pound-rode-out-the-brexit-storm

The pound’s travails over the last five years are no secret, with each dip since the EU referendum hitting the pockets of British holidaymakers.

In the spring of 2016, one pound earned around €1.30 and $1.47; it is now €1.17 and $1.29, but both have since offered much more stark comparisons, with sterling once at near parity with the euro.

The impact on traveller spending power has forced some to consider more closely the in-resort costs of their trip, and choose destinations accordingly: swapping Spain for Turkey, France for Greece, Italy for Egypt.

But some of the best havens for value are further afield.

According to research by currency analysts Equals, the nation to have consistently offered British holidaymakers bang for buck – considerably so – since the referendum is a 14-hour flight away.