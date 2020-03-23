revealed:-fahadh-faasil’s-character-in-akhil-sathyan’s-directorial-debut

Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor is well-known for his versatility when it comes to picking the roles. As per the latest reports, Fahadh is now all set to make a comeback to the comedy genre, after essaying an intense role in the recently released Anwar Rasheed project Trance.

As reported earlier, the actor is joining hands with newcomer Akhil Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, for his directorial debut. If the latest reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil is playing an extremely fun-filled character in the untitled project, which is said to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

According to the latest report published by TOI, the Trance actor is playing a Mumbai-based Malayali in the untitled project. The movie revolves around the journey of Fahadh Faasil’s character from Mumbai to Kerala and then to Goa. The reports suggest that the talented actor is playing a role that provides a lot of scope for comedy in the movie.

The Fahadh Faasil-Akhil Sathyan project will also have a parallel track that depicts the story of an elderly woman and a teenager, played by the renowned writer Viji Venkatesh and Beyond The Clouds fame actress Dhwani Rajesh. Anjana Jayaprakash, the actress who rose to fame with the Gautham Menon directed popular Tamil web series Queen, will appear as the female lead opposite Fahadh in the movie.

When it comes to the technical crew, Ambili fame Sharan Velayudhan is the DOP. Justin Varghese composes the music. Director Akhil himself has penned the movie. The director is also handling the editing of the project.

Akhil Sathyan is the twin brother of Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan. The budding filmmaker has been working as a direction assistant with his father Sathyan Anthikad and has earlier teamed up with Fahadh Faasil for his father’s directorial venture Njan Prakashan.