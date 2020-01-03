Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti on how he had talks with Liverpool’s American owners – but lost out to Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp have gone head-to-head on several occasions over the last few years, but there is one Anfield defeat the new Everton coach is willing to concede went the right way.
Ahead of his first Merseyside derby in this weekend’s FA Cup third round, the Italian coach has revealed how he was interviewed for the Liverpool job in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers’s sacking in October 2015, losing out to his German rival.
Although Klopp was the frontrunner – the manager owners’ Fenway Sports Group always envisaged leading Liverpool – they also spoke to Ancelotti and it was effectively a choice between the pair. Ultimately, Klopp’s in-depth knowledge of the squad he inherited and the sense he was forever destined for Anfield meant he got the vote.
Ancelotti holds no grudge, although he has shown on enough occasions since – twice defeating Klopp as Napoli coach – why he was under such serious consideration.
“It was after (I left) Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner,” Ancelotti revealed.
“They were looking for a new manager but I think they made a right choice with Jurgen. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done.”
The mutual respect between the duo is clear, with Ancelotti the only coach to enjoy victory over a side managed by Klopp this season – Napoli’s 2-0 win in the Champions League in September. He also beat Liverpool in last year’s competition and earned an Anfield draw in November.
Whether he has the quality at Everton to execute the same gameplan remains to be seen but he baulked at the idea he is more accustomed to managing superior players at previous clubs.
“It’s really difficult to compare the teams because every team has its own characteristics. Maybe it’s very difficult to compare this team. It’s impossible,” said Ancelotti.
And when asked the secret to beating Liverpool, he added: “Just score more goals. Jurgen is my friend. I had the luck to beat him last season (with Napoli), also. We were able to do a great performance. That is what you have to do. Normal is not enough.”
Klopp joked about his relationship with Ancelotti being compromised by the city rivalry.
“When he came here I thought, ‘If I had a party could I invite the Everton manager?’
“I will not bring him these difficulties, I will only bring him difficulties on the pitch. I am not sure where he lives but the house next to me is free and that would be really funny.”
The Liverpool manager’s buoyancy with the league leaders’ form going into the fixture was balanced by his lack of options due to injuries and his enduring discontent with the schedule.
Takumi Minamino will make his debut, but Klopp is likely to turn to several youngsters.
“We will try to bring in a team capable of doing the physical stuff in that game. I heard a little bit of what Carlo said and they are obviously on fire,” said Klopp.
“I try to make decisions because of situations and not because of the opponent. I cannot do things because of the name of the opponent.”
Klopp cited the number of injuries over Christmas as proof the fixture list must change.
“Like always in life it is about quality not quantity. If you have a good friend and you see him twice a year, brilliant. Best time of your life. If you see him every day you think after five days, ‘What the heck?’ But what we do is throw football at the people. How many games were on Boxing Day? There were maybe some men, probably, who watched all of them live. I don’t think that’s good for their relationship.”
Meanwhile, former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has offered a further hint of extending his financial interest in Everton.
Usmanov – a close friend of Farhad Moshiri – already sponsors USM Finch Farm.
“They are going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?” he told The Financial Times. “I am thinking about my investment in this club.”