Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti on how he had talks with Liverpool’s American owners – but lost out to Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp have gone head-to-head on several occasions over the last few years, but there is one Anfield defeat the new Everton coach is willing to concede went the right way.

Ahead of his first Merseyside derby in this weekend’s FA Cup third round, the Italian coach has revealed how he was interviewed for the Liverpool job in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers’s sacking in October 2015, losing out to his German rival.

Although Klopp was the frontrunner – the manager owners’ Fenway Sports Group always envisaged leading Liverpool – they also spoke to Ancelotti and it was effectively a choice between the pair. Ultimately, Klopp’s in-depth knowledge of the squad he inherited and the sense he was forever destined for Anfield meant he got the vote.

Ancelotti holds no grudge, although he has shown on enough occasions since – twice defeating Klopp as Napoli coach – why he was under such serious consideration.

“It was after (I left) Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner,” Ancelotti revealed.

“They were looking for a new manager but I think they made a right choice with Jurgen. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done.”