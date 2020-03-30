Retirement community gathers to sing ‘God Bless America’ while practicing social distancing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WJW) — Residents at a senior living community in Tuckahoe, Virginia, joined from their balconies, windows and socially distanced around campus Friday to sing “God Bless America” together.

According to the retirement community, this was an attempt to show support for one another while self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Approximately 100 residents took part in the event. Organizers say some even displayed American flags to show their patriotism.

Residents got the idea for the sing-along after seeing footage of people in Italy singing from their balconies while they were forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

