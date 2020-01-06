retail-chief-welcomes-clarity-around-new-belfast-parking-system







NI Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly

Retail chief Aodhan Connolly has welcomed clarification from the Department for Infrastructure around the introduction of a new Belfast parking system.

The department announced on Friday it would be switching from the Park Mobile application to pay for parking on mobile phones to new partner Just Park.

The move prompted criticism after it was announced the switch would be made by January 6, with just three days between the announcement and the implementation date.

Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) Mr Connolly said the news was important for shoppers and workers.

“Three days notice? Really?” he said, posting on Twitter.

“If you had worked with us we could have let shoppers and biz [sic] know about this.”

Other Park Mobile users hit out at the changeover, with one saying it was “no doubt a ‘commercial’ decision”.