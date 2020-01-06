retail-chief-welcomes-clarity-around-new-belfast-parking-system

Retail chief Aodhan Connolly has welcomed clarification from the Department for Infrastructure around the introduction of a new Belfast parking system.
The department announced on Friday it would be switching from the Park Mobile application to pay for parking on mobile phones to new partner Just Park.
The move prompted criticism after it was announced the switch would be made by January 6, with just three days between the announcement and the implementation date.
Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) Mr Connolly said the news was important for shoppers and workers.
“Three days notice? Really?” he said, posting on Twitter.
“If you had worked with us we could have let shoppers and biz [sic] know about this.”
Other Park Mobile users hit out at the changeover, with one saying it was “no doubt a ‘commercial’ decision”.
Another said: “Three days notice is poor. Plenty of people use this app and will no doubt feel the wrath of parking wardens because of this poorly communicated info.”
Mr Connolly later said the Department for Infrastructure had been in touch with him regarding the issue.
“There is a two week overlap [between providers] and people will be let know by text.”
He said there would be a reduction in transaction charges from 15p down to 8p.
Consumers would be required to download the Just Park app before January 16.
The Department for Infrastructure has been asked for a response.
Belfast Telegraph Digital