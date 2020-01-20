resurgent-stoke-city-exploit-west-bromwich-albion’s-lack-of-invention

West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1

West Bromwich Albion remain top of the Championship by a point from stuttering Leeds United but still cannot shake off the mid-season torpor that has cost them two defeats in their last three matches at the Hawthorns and seen them win only one in their last eight overall.

They dominated possession but were a blunt force going forward as Stoke continued their revival under Michael O’Neill, the Potters defending an early Tyrese Campbell goal to extend their points tally under the Ulsterman to 20 points from 13 matches.

Slaven Bilic, the Albion manager, spoke about his interest in the Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic before the match. On this evidence, he needs to find something that provide his side with a new spark.

Albion are still trying to work out what happened to the scintillating form that brought them six straight wins through November and early December, but which has oddly eluded them since they thumped Swansea 5-1 here at the culmination of that run.

The subsequent wobble has coincided for the most part with the loss to injury of Grady Diangana, the fleet-footed winger they have on loan from West Ham, and it will have dismayed both Bilic and West Ham manager David Moyes that the 21-year-old’s first start in a month ended after less than four minutes after he pulled up in the middle of the field. It was a back problem that had sidelined him.