restaurant-review:-pizza-boutique,-nonnas,-pizza-on-the-square,-belfast-woodfired-pizza-and-little-wing







Pizza on the Square, Donegall Square West

Is pizza the north’s favourite food? Judging by the number of mobile, takeaway, sit-down, posh and punky pizzerias around our towns and cities, probably. Yet of the 50 (and counting) pizza places in Belfast alone, very few are any good.

This is because many quick-buck, fast food entrepreneurs go into the pizza business in the belief that two well-trained cats and a dog with clean paws can churn out the stuff in industrial quantities and make a load of money.

But these attempts are quickly caught out because nothing is more obvious than a poorly-executed pizza. You also need well-trained staff, the right ovens, and a dough on which you can stake your reputation. Pizzability appears to be something that’s easily achieved but it is deceptively tricky and bad pizzas are too common.

Take Domino’s, a favourite in our house during the teenage years. Even the plain margarita is too greasy for me and that weird dust at the bottom of the base doesn’t help. Pizza Hut and its wacky cheese-stuffed crust is acceptable until you reach the age of five and then there’s Chubby Cherub’s surprising disaster (surprising because the risotto is so good in there) which features a pizza with no crust.

Conversely, there are pizza places that don’t have to try hard because they’re catering for a late-night crowd.

Little Italy at the back of the Crown Bar could get away with serving cat food on cream crackers yet their pizza is a magnificent example with nicely textured, blackened and uneven crust, excellent, un-sugary tomato paste and decent cheese.

Today we want to kick off 2020 with five reliably consistent offers in the north. These include Pizza Boutique, Nonnas in Derry City, Pizza on the Square in Belfast, Belfast Woodfired Pizza and Little Wing.