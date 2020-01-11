restaurant-review:-lobster-burger-on-freight’s-menu-on-the-lisburn-road







Freight is bringing new flavours to the Lisburn Road

Freight, the east Belfast brainchild of brothers Gerard and Christy McQuillan, has opened a second operation across town on the Lisburn Road.

The new restaurant, also called Freight, promises to inject some much needed nouveau cool into the road. The old stalwarts like Shu, French Village and Tony & Jen’s are keeping some semblance of urban chic alive, but the McQuillans who are also behind The Gypsy Kitchen, bring some cheeky bswagger, banging tunes and a style of knock-out street food which isn’t just dirty but deeply and profoundly filthy.

Unlike their eye-catching east Belfast base made from three 40ft cargo containers, the Lisburn Road challenge will be for Freight to ignite that magic and keep it lit in the more conventional environment of a street presence with four walls and a front door. But don’t underestimate the McQuillan handling of marketing.

The modest restaurant gains instant recognition from quite some distance thanks to the solid wall of H&W yellow which encloses the smoking area outside on the footpath. You can see it from the moon.

Once indoors, the interior is more school canteen than post-modernist intent. Thankfully, the same quality soundtrack is playing loudly but not obtrusively providing another layer of cool and charm.

And the two things which work so well in the containers are replicated here: some of the best staff in the sector, people who keep their eye on the door and immediately jump to smiling attention the moment someone walks in; and that lush, messy, sinful, indulgent food which is so wildly exciting, do not be surprised if it soon appears on a PSNI list of illicit and mind-altering stimulants.

The menu features nine dishes plus a good few sides. The youthful millennial will appreciate the inclusion of a codes numbers system alerting them to allergens.