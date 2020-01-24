restaurant-review:-bengal-brasserie

I am occasionally invited by hospitality bodies to share deep and penetrating insights into the mind of a food writer and restaurant critic. At such events I normally share the four commandments to be deployed during the first few seconds of a restaurant guest’s arrival. These are:

1. Thou shalt immediately and warmly welcome a guest or guests as they come through the door regardless of their status as walk-in or having a reservation.

2. Thou shalt invite them to pick a table if indeed the choice is available such as might be the case on a cold and empty Friday lunch time. Otherwise take them to their allocated seats or tell the walk-ins you’re very sorry, you’re fully booked in which case they may want to book a table for the next time.

3. Thou shalt offer them a drink as soon as their buttocks touch the chair (for many new arrivals will be gasping for one even if others may want to see a cocktail list and make a huge big thing of it).

4. Thou shalt bring drinks and menus very quickly so that they settle, feel comfortable and looked after. They are now putty in your hands and you can relax too.

There. It’s not hard. These are the commandments which will build a restaurant’s reputation in no time, require no added investment and only a bit of careful and consistent management.

Yet so many restaurants fail in these first golden seconds. That’s because for some owners, their restaurant is a place of combat in which diners are assumed from the beginning to be troublemakers.