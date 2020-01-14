restaurant-charges-customers-for-‘stupid-questions’-and-offers-‘free-walk-home’-on-healthy-menu

We all ask dumb questions. And if you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you’ll know that customers can ask the dumbest questions of all.

But, the customer is always right and instead of rolling your eyes, you have to answer and smile sweetly.

Tom’s Diner in Denver, Colorado, is making light of this common occurrence by putting ‘stupid questions’ on the menu. They’re giving customers the opportunity to purchase a stupid question for the low, low price of $0.38.

The charge takes the pain out of having to answer stupid questions for free – and the aim is to make customers think before asking something silly, patronising or downright stupid.

‘It’s just a bit of fun,’ server Sandra told Metro.co.uk. ‘It’s funny and lighthearted and is just meant to make the customers smile. We have lots of silly things on our menu like that.’

But it’s no laughing matter – particularly if you have lots of stupid questions up your sleeve – because the charge will actually show up on your bill.

This playful eating establishment also offers a ‘walk home’ as one of the items on their healthy menu. But luckily, customers can order this for free.

Manager Hunter Landry told Today Food that one of the favorite questions he loves to charge for is; ‘Does the ice have any water in it?’ – if you’re asking that, you deserve to be charged to be honest.

One customer shared a picture of his bill on Reddit and plenty of people waded in with their opinions on the tongue-in-cheek charge.