resignation-of-stephen-martin-a-shock-to-some…-but-he-was-hurt-at-losing-out-on-top-job-in-psni

Resignation of Stephen Martin a shock to some… but he was hurt...

Stephen Martin was giving nothing away just a few weeks ago as he left his Christmas lunch guests to greet journalists at a nearby table in a Belfast restaurant.

He shot the breeze briefly, very briefly, about policing and smiled sweetly when someone wondered if we were talking to a future Chief Constable of the PSNI.

Stephen Martin knew differently. But he deftly turned the conversation to the European Champions Cup prospects for Ulster Rugby whom he follows passionately and to the success of the Open Championship golf tournament in Portrush.

And his announcement that he is retiring as Deputy Chief Constable at the end of January still caught a number of his colleagues on the hop.

Not all of them, however. They had no doubt that he was disappointed at being overlooked for the top policing job in Northern Ireland last year.

Mr Martin had been one of four candidates for the Chief Constable’s post and the smart money was on him moving into George Hamilton’s plush office at the PSNI’s Brooklyn headquarters at Knock.