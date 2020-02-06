Residents to attend Arnold City Council meeting to support bus service for elderly, disabled

ARNOLD — Residents plan to speak out at Thursday night’s City Council meeting, a day before a local bus service will cease its customary operations in Arnold.The City Council voted in December not to renew a contract with the bus service’s administrator, OATS Transit.The bus service is available to all residents but has been a mainstay for residents who are disabled, elderly or live in low-income areas. Terrie Rolwes of Wildwood says the service is a lifeline for her sister, who is disabled and like many other residents uses the service for medical appointments, grocery shopping and going to work.“These people rely on this transportation because they don’t drive and Arnold has been such a great community to them, but taking it away from them is devastating,” said Rolwes.The bus service made over 5,000 trips in Arnold in the 2017 fiscal year, and the Arnold route is one of the most popular, according to a 2018 study on Jefferson County transit.The three-year contract that the council rejected would have called for the city to allocate around $70,000 a year for the service, matching a federal grant. The council voted 7-1 to reject the contract on Dec. 19, with Councilman Vern Sullivan providing the only yes vote.Sullivan said he supported the council’s decision but voted yes to show the importance of the service.“We are looking at alternate ways to take care of these people, and I think the council will find a way for a heck of a lot less money,” Sullivan said. “In the next three to six months, I think you’re going to see something come out of the city where we’ll be able to transport them for maybe a half or a third of the cost.”Riders such as Rolwes’ sister can continue to use the bus service but will have to call two days ahead and live within a mile of a bus stop to be picked up from their home.OATS has always operated the buses, but the organization did not take over administration of the bus service from the Jefferson County Community Partnership until December. A month before, the Jefferson Foundation gave JCCP a $100,000 grant for the bus service, which is less than half of what the foundation has given to the bus program annually over the past few years.

