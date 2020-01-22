residents-tell-of-embers-falling-like-rain-and-stench-of-smoke-after-belfast-restaurant-fire

Residents tell of embers falling like rain and stench of smoke after...

People living near the scene of the blaze have said that the sky appeared to be alight with flames.

Medical student Serena Hamilton described the scene as the “ferocious fire” took hold.

She recalled: “It seemed as if the whole sky was alight with orange flares; it was as if it was coming from the building beside us.

“My flatmates and I decided to flee for our safety, so we hurriedly packed some stuff into one of our cars parked in the street.

“When all four of us went outside, orange coloured embers were falling like rain – on us and around us – and it wasn’t long before our faces and coats were covered in black dots.

By 10am yesterday, almost all that was left of the three-storey charcoal coloured former restaurant on University Road was a charred shell.